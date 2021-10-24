T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter to Score 500 Runs Against Pakistan in ICC Events

Team India skipper on Sunday reached yet another milestone as he became the first batter to score more than 500 runs against Pakistan in limited-over ICC tournaments. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 57 off 49 balls as he helped India set a 151 run target for Pakistan. The 32-year-old needed just 20 runs to reach the milestone, and he did that in style as he squeezed past a boundary between cover and point to end the powerplay off Hasan Ali’s over.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Asked to bat first, India got off the worst possible start as Shaheen Afridi removed Rohit Sharma for a duck right in the first over and then rattled KL Rahul’s defence in the third. Virat Kohli cautiously started his innings as the situation demanded.

Suryakumar Yadav joined Kohli in the middle after India lost Rahul’s wicket. The Mumbai batter hit a six off Afridi and swept Imad Wasim for four to calm India’s nerves. But his excellent stay at the crease ended when he was snapped by keeper Mohammad Rizwan diving to his right to catch the poke off Hasan Ali in the final over of the powerplay.

ALSO READ | India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021

Kohli and Pant led the rebuilding job for India with a stand of 53 off 40 balls for the fourth wicket. Pant was the more aggressive of the two, cutting and swiping off the spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hafeez, followed by carting Ali for back-to-back one-handed sixes over square leg and long-off. But in the 13th over, Pant top-edged a slog caught by Khan off his bowling.

After Pant fell, Kohli stepped up and took four boundaries off Haris Rauf and Ali en route to his half-century. Virat Kohli lost his wicket to Shaheen Afridi, who had a dream outing in Dubai. This is also the first time Virat Kohli lost his wicket against Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cups.

Highest Run-getters Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli - 533 runs in 11 matches Rohit Sharma - 328 runs in 10 matches Sachin Tendulkar - 321 runs in 6 matches Shakib Al Hasan - 284 runs in 6 matches Ross Taylor - 274 runs in 7 matches

On Sunday, Virat Kohli also crossed the Universe Boss Chris Gayle to become the batter with most fifties in T20 World Cups. The Indian skipper now has 10 50+ scores in ICC T20 World Cups compared to Chris Gayle’s nine. Rohit Sharma is the next Indian on the list, and he has 7 50+ scores to his name, having played 29 matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here