T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya-A Partnership for the Ages!

Match-day in Mohali against Australia – no, not in 2016, but recently in 2022 itself when Cameron Green and Matthew Wade belted the Indian bowling attack for a win. The saving grace for India, despite scoring 208-6 and losing, was Hardik Pandya’s 71 not out off 30 balls.

Later, in the post-match conference, one asked if he enjoyed playing the number five role? “I can’t really specify what role is that. The team management has told me, you will bat at five, and this is what I am doing. I don’t want to think much beyond that,” he responded.

Let it be said here, Hardik Pandya doesn’t like batting at number five. Cynics will say that is an assumption but demeanour is a thing. And then, there is evidence. He performed that role for Mumbai Indians for a long time, before moving to Gujarat Titans. There, as captain, he gave himself a more pivotal role at number four and in its inaugural title-winning season, played a handsome hand for his new franchise.

The problem is Pandya cannot really bat higher up for India. A fixed top-order, wherein even Suryakumar Yadav has to be content with number four, is the main issue. Additionally, Pandya’s flamboyance with the bat becomes a higher calling than his inferred preference to bat higher up. Yes, batting higher up and facing more deliveries, he could influence the game better. And yet, at the same time, his anchoring and finishing skills make for a forceful combination lower down the order.

This last facet came to the fore against Pakistan on Sunday. It was rather surprising to see Axar Patel come out to bat at number five, if only for the left-right combination. Thankfully, he did not eat up too many deliveries and Pandya was at the crease after 6.1 overs with the score reading 31-4.

In a way, it was enough time to influence the innings, both in terms of rebuilding and attacking the Pakistan attack. Of course, for the first half of his innings, Pandya crawled. He was on 45-4 at the halfway mark, when coach Rahul Dravid walked onto the field at the drinks’ break. Mostly he spoke with Pandya.

It had been 24 balls without a boundary. This seemingly dangerous duo had put up only 13 runs in the interim, with Pakistan holding a vice-like grip on the game. 116 needed off the last 10 overs – it doesn’t make for any wonderment what Dravid would have said. For, it was time for one of them to get ahead and attack from one end. And it had to be Pandya.

He smashed Shadab Khan for a four, 9 runs coming off the 11th over. It wasn’t enough. Then came two sixes off Mohammad Nawaz in the 12th over. Pandya targeted the shortest wide boundary – midwicket – and then another one over long on. In between Kohli also deposited one over the same fence. Yes, the attack against Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf would turn things around later. But this dismissive 12th over from Nawaz highlighted Pakistan’s one glaring weakness in the game.

Pandya wasn’t in full flow – he was hit on the knee during nets on pre-match day, and he played the game with a strapping. It hindered his attacking movement, and his running between the wickets. The latter was an irksome point for Kohli on many occasions – quick singles were turned down and ones didn’t convert into twos. This partnership did not ebb and flow. It was a struggle, and it was memorable.

The struggle was greater for Kohli at the other end. This was a mega star, on the grandest stage, and in front of 90,000-plus at the MCG. And for a long time, it almost appeared as if he no longer belonged there. Turn back to 2016 now, against Australia at Mohali, and that was a Kohli at the prime of his form. That day, whether you were watching on television or were in attendance at the PCA stadium, you just knew Kohli would carry India over.

He is arguably the greatest chaser in white-ball cricket. It is impossible to measure how many times he has hunted down opponents and helped India across the finish line. But, did we really think he could do it again on this night? Truth be told, this wasn’t the Virat Kohli of old, the awe-inspiring batsman that we had become accustomed to. Winning games, chasing down targets, and batting like a force secondary only to God – that’s how we had known him. Before 2022 that is!

For a long time now, this was a very humane Kohli, and this aspect came through the most on Sunday night. It was a struggle for him to get going, to fight the Pakistan attack, never mind any chasing calculations. That he needed Pandya to tell him to stay on till the end depicted Kohli’s confidence levels were nowhere near its peak. Until he hit those sixes off Rauf, this was a Kohli we didn’t really identify with.

In wrestling terms, if the T20 World Cup is a Wrestlemania like affair, then India-Pakistan was its main event. And encapsulated within, Kohli-Pandya fought a tag-team matchup, for survival.

If Pandya struggled for fluency, Kohli fought to regain his batting at that renowned superstar level. Two batters who are not known to fight, but conquer. It was a conjoined scrap, for survival, for every run, for victory. And that’s precisely wherein the beauty lies in this unforgettable partnership.

