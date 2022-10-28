T20 World Cup: 'Virat Kohli's MCG Knock Was The Best T20 Innings Ever': Ayaz Memon | Cricketnext Freehit

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon, in the second episode of Cricketnext Freehit, said that Virat Kohli’s 82 run innings, which helped India to beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets, was the best T20 innings ever.

With India staring down the barrel at 31/4 in chase of 160, Kohli was joined by allrounder Hardik Pandya, and the duo carefully and meticulously revived the chase with a century stand for the fifth wicket.

Pandya would later be dismissed for 40 but Kohli belted an unbeaten 82 off 53 with the help of six fours and four sixes while playing some breath-taking shots – the awe-inspiring six off over the bowler Haris Rauf’s head in the 19th over being the best of the lot.

Ayaz said that this innings by Kohli has lighten up the whole World Cup.

“It was an incandescent innings. The kind of innings which can light the whole World Cup. This is what Virat Kohli has done. It came in a high pressure match in front of 90,000 people and against Pakistan,” he said.

‘It’s not just the strokes he played, the sixes he hit and the fact that we won. It’s how he shaped that knock. There’s been so much criticism about his strike rate not been upto acceptable standards in the modern T20 game and then he produces this absolutely remarkable knock. I think it’s the best T20 innings ever,” the senior journalist added.

Even captain Rohit Sharma heaped praises on the former India captain. He said this was one of India’s best knocks not just Kohli’s best knock.

“I think it has to go definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in and to come out victory, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock. Because Until 13th, or we were so behind the game and the required rate was just climbing up and up but to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat and then obviously Hardik played role as well there,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

