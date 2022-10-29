T20 World Cup: Wasim Akram’s Donkey Analogy After Pakistan's Defeat Leaves Twitter in Splits

Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan and its captain Babar Azam have criticism after the narrow defeat. Now legendary fast-bowler Wasim Akram has slammed skipper Babar Azam’s decisions following the 1-run defeat against Zimbabwe. While speaking to A Sports, Wasim Akram openly criticized Babar’s team selection and his comments have gone viral on social media.

Wasim Akram said, “Ab yeh ladka baitha hai Shoaib Malik. Main agar captain hota, mera end goal kya hota, to win the World Cup. Agar uske liye mujhe gadhe ko bhi baap banana pare main banaunga beacuse mujhe World Cup jeetna hain. Agar mujhe Shoaib Malik chaiye toh main chairman and selector ko jaake kahunga ki I will not play World Cup if I don’t get my player.” (Now we have Shoaib Malik sitting here. If I was the captain, what would have my end goal? To win the World Cup right? I would go to any means to achieve that. If I want Shoaib Malik in my team, I will tell chairman and selectors that I won’t play in the World Cup if I don’t get my player.)”

Wasim Akram’s donkey analogy to make his point has left Twitter in splits. This short clip of Wasim Akram’s hilarious comments has gone viral on Twitter.

Malik's face 😭😭pic.twitter.com/zBSZzFj51z — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) October 28, 2022

Several users expressed their amusement. One fan pointed out the fact that Wasim Akram had indirectly called Shoaib Malik a donkey.

Indirectly calling shohaib a donkey 😁 — ID9 (@Buddhamonk) October 28, 2022

Another user thought that Wasim Akram had called the PCB chairman and the selectors donkeys.

Wasim bhai ne PCB chairman aur selectors ko gaddha bola hr — Jay (@jhharkhani) October 28, 2022

In addition to Wasim Akram, several former Pakistan cricketers have slammed Babar Azam and the entire team management. In the high-stakes match, Pakistan’s brittle middle order crumbled under pressure. While chasing 131 runs, Pakistan batters choked and couldn’t play their shots. Zimbabwe produced a spirited performance to defend the low target and hand Pakistan their second consecutive defeat of the T20 World Cup.

After losing their first two matches of the Super 12 stage, Babar Azam and Co are on the brink of being knocked out of the T20 World Cup. Pakistan now has to win all their remaining three matches and hope that other results go their way too.

