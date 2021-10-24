T20 World Cup: We Need to Forget This and Move On-West Indies Skipper Kieron Pollard

It was a terrible day for West Indies. They were all out for 55—their third lowest score in international cricket. They would have wanted a better start to a tournament like T20 World Cup for they are the defending champions! Yes, the Men in Maroon just couldn’t live upto the billing on Saturday evening in Dubai. However, skipper Kieron Pollard believes these things happen in international cricket. All they would have to do is just move on.

“Today was a day where we couldn’t find that balance, but we need to forget this and move on. This is an international sport, such days happen, but we need to find a solution. We have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world, this is something we have all experienced, you’ll have to accept such days,” Pollard said in post-match presentation.

The skipper was highly impressed with Akeal Hosein who took a stunner to dismiss Liam Livingstone. Pollard has seen him up close as he is the captain of CPL franchise Trinbago Knight Riders—for which Hosein plays. “Got an opportunity due to the injury, things do happen for a reason, he (Hosein) has worked hard in domestic cricket, his attitude is fantastic, he has plenty of energy and that’s fantastic. I told the guys to give our best at the halfway stage,” he added.

A sensational bowling performance helped England bundle out West Indies for 55 in a Group 1 match in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Saturday. Adil Rashid (2/4), Tymal Mills (2/17), Moeen Ali (2/17), Chris Woakes (1/12), Chris Jordan (1/7) wreaked havoc with the ball as England got off to a good start in the tournament.

