T20 World Cup: What are England's Strengths and Weaknesses? - Squad Analysis With Chetan Narula

If we talk about the favourites in the T20 World Cup 2022, then England have to be there on the list. The 2010 champions are coming into the tournament under the leadership of a new skipper, Jos Buttler.

But it has to be seen if his leadership inspires the team to reclaim the trophy Down Under. Watch the England team preview by the Cricketnext team along with Chetan Narula.

Subscribe to CricketNext YouTube channel to never miss a video:

https://www.youtube.com/c/CricketNext…

Follow CricketNext on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cricketnext

Follow CricketNext on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cricketnext

Follow CricketNext on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cricketnext…

CricketNext : https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here