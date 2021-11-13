T20 World Cup: What Happened in The Previous Six Finals

Australia will take on New Zealand in the final of the seventh edition of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and it promises to be a thrilling encounter with both the teams winning five matches and losing once each to make the summit clash. Neither has won the title in this format so far and hence, history is in sight.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Before this final, let’s revisit the title clashes from the previous six editions of the showpiece event.

T20 World Cup 2007 Final – India vs Pakistan

India locked horns against their arch-rivals Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in the final of the inaugural world championship. Batting first, India were able to post a challenging 157 on the board for the loss of five wickets. Gautam Gambhir was the top-scorer with 75 while Umar Gul picked up three wickets for Pakistan.

In their chase, Pakistan kept losing regular wickets but Misbah-ul-Haq kept their hopes alive, pushing the game deep. Six runs were needed from the final 4 balls, and this is when Misbah tried to scoop Joginder Sharma over short fine leg but could not get the timing right and S Sreesanth took the catch to create history. Irfan Pathan was named player of the match for his match-winning spell of 3/16.

T20 World Cup 2009 Final – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan took on Sri Lanka in the second edition of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka batted first but they were restricted to 138 in their 20 overs. Kumar Sangakkara remained unbeaten on 64 and Abdul Razzaq picked up three wickets and conceded just 20 runs in this three overs.

ALSO READ: How New Zealand Entered The Final

Pakistan were cautious in their chase and Shahid Afridi, who came in at number 3, played an outstanding knock of 54* off 40 and guided his side to win. He was named player of the match for his all-around performance as Pakistan clinched the trophy.

T20 World Cup 2010 Final – England vs Australia

England and Australia faced off in the final in Barbados. England captain Paul Collingwood won the toss and bowled first and his bowlers restricted Australia to 147 in their 20 overs.

England did not get off to a good start and hey lost opener Michael Lumb in the second over. Kevin Pietersen joined hands with Craig Kieswetter as the pair added 111 runs for the second wicket. Captain Collingwood smashed Watson on the last ball of the 17th over past mid-wicket and England lifted its first-ever ICC trophy.

T20 World Cup 2012 Final – West Indies vs Sri Lanka

This edition was held in Sri Lanka and the hosts took on West Indies at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Daren Sammy won the toss and batted first and on a sluggish track, WI could post just 137 runs for the loss of six wickets. Ajantha Mendis picked up four wickets for the hosts.

ALSO READ: How Australia Made it to the Final From Group of Death

West Indies were not going to throw in the towel easily and thanks to Sunil Narine’s three wickets, bowled out SL for 101 in the 19th over. Marlon Samuels was the man of the match with his knock of 78.

T20 World Cup 2014 Final – India vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka entered the final for the second year running and they locked horns with former champions India. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Indian batters never got going on a slowish track and they could only end with 130 on the board with Virat Kohli finishing as the top scorer. After a jittery start, Kumar Sangakkara played the perfect knock of an unbeaten 52* to take his side home.

T20 World Cup 2016 Final – West Indies vs England

West Indies took on England in Kolkata in 2016 final at the Eden Gardens. England posted 155 courtesy a fifty from Joe Root. West Indies got off to a nightmarish start as they were reduced to 11/3. Dwayne Bravo and Marlon Samuels then combined to add 75 runs for the fourth wicket.

West Indies needed 19 runs to win off the final over. Carlos Brathwaite then hit four successive sixes off Ben Stokes to seal a stunning win. West Indies became the only side to win the title twice.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here