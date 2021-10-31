T20 World Cup: Why Suryakumar Yadav Isn't Playing Against New Zealand Tonight

In their virtual do-or-die clash against New Zealand on Saturday, India made two changes to their playing XI with batter Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar being dropped. India started their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan last Sunday and need to win tonight’s encounter to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

While Bhuvneshwar has been replaced by Shardul Thakur, in place of Suryakumar, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been given a chance.

Bhuvneshwar was tactical change but Suryakumar was a forced one as he was advised by the BCCI Medical Team to stay back at the team hotel after the top-order batter complained of back spasm.

Live Blog: India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup

India captain Virat Kohli revealed the changes during the toss which was later confirmed by the BCCI. “Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel," BCCI said.

Meanwhile, India are batting first in Dubai after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss. Kohli reiterated the importance of a solid start at the top.

“We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don’t have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs, " Kohli said on Sunday.

While Kohli termed the long-break India had between their first and second match as ‘ridiculous’, he did admit that it has helped them recover well from the thrashing.

“It’s ridiculous, we are playing twice in 10 days. Too long a break, but yeah, the guys have recovered well. Had good practice sessions, are itching to go out on the field, which is a good thing. When you have so many days off you want to get on the park and get into the groove," he said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here