T20 World Cup: Will 2022 Be India's Year To Win The World Cup? - Squad Analysis with Chetan Narula

India head into the 2022 T20 World Cup as one of the strongest teams, and are even considered one of the favourites to win it. What exactly are India’s biggest strengths? Will they be able to compete in Australia’s pitches?

Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and SKY rack up the runs? All these questions cleared in our T20 World Cup squad analysis as we deep-dive into Team India’s greatest strengths and weakness.

Watch the India team preview by the Cricketnext team along with Chetan Narula.

#indiateam #t20worldcup

