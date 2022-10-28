T20 World Cup: 'Ye PCB Chairman Jo Khuda Bana Baitha Hai'- Mohammad Amir Lashes Out at Ramiz Raja

After their one-run loss to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan came under fire from all corners. While former legends like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar didn’t spare Babar Azam led side, Mohammad Amir lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board, holding Ramiz Raja responsible for the debacle. Pakistan are yet to win a match in the tournament which means sealing a semi-final spot will be difficult from here.

Zimbabwe punched above their weight and stunned Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting T20 World Cup match on Thursday. Defending a modest 131. Zimbabwe stifled the Pakistani batters and picked up wickets at regular intervals to stop their fancied rivals at 129 for eight.

Amir, who was found guilty of fixing, said Raja must be axed as he is acting like a demi-god.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “From day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it’s time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector.”

Earlier images of a stunned Babar Azam went viral as Pakistan lost the match. Needing three runs off the last ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi swung the bat and connected, but failed to get a couple of runs. Later, the skipper said that the regular fall of wickets didn’t help in the modest chase.

“We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation.”

“First 6 overs, we haven’t used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game,” Babar was quoted as saying.

