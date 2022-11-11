T20 World Cup: 'You Are Winning Bilateral Series At Home, But...'-India Legend Questions Team Selection After Semis Debacle

India’s demoralizing ten-wicket defeat to England in the T20 World Cup semi-final has set the tongue of some of the former players wagging. Now, Virender Sehwag has questioned the team selection policy where he cited why senior players continue to take rest on several foreign tours, citing how youngsters get to play bilateral series in India, but when it comes to tournament like these, it’s the senior players who continue to turn up—and lose.

A thoroughly professional England annihilated an out-of-sync India by 10 wickets to sail into the World Cup final as Alex Hales and Jos Buttler’s relentless hitting mortified Rohit Sharma’s clueless attack on Thursday. England seemed to have saved their best for the grand stage as they reduced the semifinal to a lop-sided affair, courtesy a splendid bowling effort which they complemented with some breathtaking stroke-making.

Meanwhile, speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag asked when will the youngsters get their ‘reward’ of winning bilateral series for India.

“You are winning bilateral series at home, but you need to see, how many of your top players are playing there. They usually take a break and new players get in who also taste victory in bilateral series. So if they are winning there then why can’t they be tried here [in the world cup],” he said on Cricbuzz.

“You never know. The fearless cricket that we talk about, there are players who play in that manner. Be it Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw or Ruturaj Gaikwad. All of them are international players and score runs. Several youngsters are set to tour New Zealand as the seniors have been rested, If they win in New Zealand then what reward will they get?”

“So, the pressure has to be there on seniors. They should be told that there are boys who are scoring well. And if the seniors don’t perform well, they might be said ‘thank you, very much’ by the board.”

It was Hardik Pandya (68 off 33 balls), whose fearless hitting took India to 168 for six but it was just about a par-score at the Adelaide Oval.

England captain Buttler (80 not out) set the tone with three boundaries off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s opening over but it was Hales (86 not out off) who butchered the Indian attack into submission with India badly missing a leg-spinner in its line-up.

England prevented an India-Pakistan final by achieving the target in just 16 overs.

