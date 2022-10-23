T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh Trolled Mercilessly For Blaming Ravichandran Ashwin; Fans Remind Him of 2014 T20 World Cup Final

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh was trolled mercilessly after he named Ravi Ashwin’s dropped catch for India losing the momentum in the T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh’s opening spell made sure that Pakistan were reduced to 15/2, it could have been 42/3 had Ashwin hung onto the catch, but he couldn’t. In the end, the spinner was targetted on social media for not showing the true sportsmanship. Nonetheless, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh had opined how this dropped catch had resulted in India losing the momentum.

“I guess the drop catch by r Ashwin ! Has changed the momentum of the game in favour of Pakistan ! Catches win matches !! Hopefully india can pull it back !!’ Come on lads,” he tweeted. This angered some of the Indian fans who then replied to Yuvi, saying how badly he had played during the 2014 T20 World Cup final. Some of them accused him of being biased as he had not questioned Kohli who had also dropped Mohammed Rizwan’s catch earlier.



We all remember that 2014 innings in T-20 world cup final though — Nilesh Ghodela Kumawat 💎 (@neil_Ghodela_28) October 23, 2022

Let’s not forget how your stinker in 2014 worldcup final changed the game and ended up costing us . — • (@FfsAditya) October 23, 2022

Wow, @YUVSTRONG12 when arshdeep dropped easy catch(you also called lallu catch) at those time your tweet said nothing, but ashwin try his best for catch but unfortunately ball touched at ground and you criticized ashwin — Ashish Patel🇦🇪 (@Iam_AshishPatel) October 23, 2022

So even the simple missed run out by Virat Kohli has changed the momentum of them game? Or only Ashwin’s? — DMlife (@cricketlife23) October 23, 2022

Harbhajan friend for a reason — Gokul Ganesh (@go_knack16) October 23, 2022

Lol what about your fellow Punjabi friend Kohli who missed the best run out opportunity for the same batter — Sunil (@suniiilll) October 23, 2022

Y not said same for virat

He also dropped catch and one run out miss ? — vedanthi Harish Kumar (@VedanthiHarish) October 23, 2022

Harbhajan told you to tweet this ? — 🎰 (@StanMSD) October 23, 2022

Really ? What’s your say on the missed run out chance by vk.. ? That was easier than the effort which Ash has made.. what a rubbish tweet — Raahul Sethupathy (@iamraahul30) October 23, 2022

Still better than not been able to score runs in big world cup final of 2014 — Archer (@poserarcher) October 23, 2022

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was trolled on social media moments after he dropped Shan Masood’s catch. The incident happened in the seventh over of the match when the left hander had pulled Mohammed Shami straight to Fine Leg. Being a slow mover, Ashwin reached the spot perhaps a fraction later before claiming to have completed the catch.

