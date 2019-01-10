Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

T20I Specialist Andrew Tye Hopeful of Making it to World Cup Squad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 10, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
T20I Specialist Andrew Tye Hopeful of Making it to World Cup Squad

(Image: AFP)

Loading...
Australian fast bowler Andrew Tye has said that he is optimistic of earning a spot in the World Cup squad as he returned with best figures of the BBL season on Wednesday.

The death-bowling specialist bagged 4/18 against Melbourne Stars at the MCG, to lift Perth Scorchers from the bottom of the points table.

A regular in the T20I side, Tye fell out of favour after Australia’s forgettable series whitewash against England in June.

After he was dropped from the ODI side, Tye revealed that he received feedback from the selectors to improve his bowling with the new ball, when only two fielders are allowed on the boundary.

"They communicated to me when I got dropped as to why I was dropped," Tye told cricket.com.au.

"They just said I was a bit unreliable in the Power Play.

"In England, we all got a bit of a taste of it over there from a bowling perspective. It's just something to work on, it's really critical to the team’s success.

"It's something I'll go and work on and it's one thing I need to work on. Luckily it was only one thing."

While the 32-year-old was on the receiving end in the series against England, he boasts of impressive credentials as a death bowler.

"I definitely don't feel like I'm out of contention, I'd like to think I'm still part of the World Cup picture," said Tye.

"We'll just have to wait and see. That's the way it is at the moment – blokes who have got a chance have not performed all that well."
andrewAndrew Tyeaustraliaaustralia world cup squadCricket World Cuptyeworld cup
First Published: January 10, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 England 5310 108
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 South Africa 3712 106
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...