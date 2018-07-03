T20I Tri-series: Hosts Zimbabwe Face Confident Australia

Towering fast bowler Billy Stanlake recorded startling figures of 4/8 from his four overs, while skipper Aaron Finch knocked off the runs in scintillating fashion, notching 68 from just 33 deliveries and guiding his side to a resounding nine-wicket victory.
His recent appointment as captain has not slowed down his personal runs-tally, but the Australian batting line-up, still finding their way after the temporary loss of Steve Smith and David Warner, must pull their weight should he fall cheaply.
Hosts Zimbabwe are looking to get off the mark in their home tri-series, as they fell at the hands of Pakistan in their opening match. The hosts were 74 runs short of Pakistan's 182/4, and they struggled to capitalise on a spirited bowling effort, bowled out for 108 inside 18 overs despite Tarisai Musakanda's impressive 43.
They must look to quell the threat of the Aussie quicks, and take advantage of a depleted Australian side. Injured fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood have joined Smith and Warner on the list of absentees.
Squads: Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzaraban, John Nyumbu, Malcolm Waller, Cephas Zhuwao.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.
First Published: July 3, 2018, 8:38 AM IST