Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

T20I Tri-series: Zimbabwe Seek Redemption Against Pakistan

ICC | Updated: July 4, 2018, 9:59 AM IST
T20I Tri-series: Zimbabwe Seek Redemption Against Pakistan

Zimbabwe players will look to come back strongly against Pakistan. (ICC Image)

Harare: Following heavy losses at the hands of Australia, Zimbabwe and Pakistan both look to regain form in the tri-series. Zimbabwe enter the repeat fixture against Pakistan on the back of a devastating defeat courtesy of a rejuvenated Australia, who demolished the hosts by 100 runs to leave them with an extremely slim chance of reaching the final of this tri-series.

Aaron Finch's destructive and breathtaking knock of 172 helped the Aussies amass a huge total of 229/2, and there were few positives to take for Zimbabwe from Tuesday's outing.

Pakistan were beaten by Australia in equally humbling fashion, albeit via a batting capitulation that saw them bowled out for 116. The earlier fixture between the hosts and Pakistan was also a one-sided affair; the opening match of the tri-series saw the hosts slump to a 74-run defeat, despite a bowling display which showed some promising signs. Zimbabwe will be extremely keen to rectify their shortcomings with the bat, but are faced with stiff opposition in Pakistan who hold the MRF No. 1 ranked position for T20is.

Pakistan will be looking for their own redemption of sorts, as they need to bounce back from their poor showing with both bat and ball against Australia.

Squads: Zimbabwe: Hamilton Masakadza (c), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Solomon Mire, Peter Moor (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Murray, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzaraban, John Nyumbu, Malcolm Waller, Cephas Zhuwao.
Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c, wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.

Also Watch

Hamilton Masakadzapakistan vs zimbabweSarfraz Ahmed
First Published: July 4, 2018, 9:59 AM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking