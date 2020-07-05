Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 8, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lankan CC

139 (19.1)

Sri Lankan CC
v/s
Punjab Lions CC
Punjab Lions CC*

137/3 (12.2)

Punjab Lions CC need 3 runs in 46 balls at 0.39 rpo
Concluded

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 6, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Raiders

83/4 (10.0)

Brno Raiders
v/s
Brno Raptors
Brno Raptors*

80/4 (10.0)

Brno Raiders beat Brno Raptors by 3 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

T20s Has Reinvented the Sport, Would Have Loved to Play More: Sourav Ganguly

The former India captain, with 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, was at the fag end of his career when the country embraced the format, but he did captain IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders before switching to Pune Warriors.

PTI |July 5, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
T20s Has Reinvented the Sport, Would Have Loved to Play More: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday lent his support for T20 cricket, saying he would have reinvented his game to meet the demands of the shortest format if he was playing in this era.

"T20 is very important. I would have changed my game. It's the licence to keep swinging and keep hitting...," Ganguly said while replying to a question on BCCI Twitter handle during a series with Test opener Mayank Agarwal.

The former India captain, with 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, was at the fag end of his career when the country embraced the format, but he did captain IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders before switching to Pune Warriors.

"I would have loved to play T20, although I did play for the first five years of the IPL. I think I would have enjoyed T20," he said.

Ganguly also spoke about leading India to the 2003 World Cup final and the landmark jersey-waving incident from the Lord's balcony after his team chased down 326 to win the NatWest Trophy Final in 2002.

"It was a great moment. We all got carried away, but that's what sport is, when you win a game like that, you celebrate even more. That was one of the great cricket matches I have been part of," he said.

Asked to compare the triumph with the World Cup final, he said: "Both have their own place. The World Cup final has a special place; we got smashed by Australia. They were the best team in that generation.

"Getting to the World Cup, winning every game hands down except Australia, I thought, was a great achievement.

"The NatWest had its own charm. When you win in England, on a Saturday at the Lord's, it's a remarkable feeling. It's a packed house. I am sure you will get to play Test cricket in England, when we travel to play five Tests...and it's a remarkable experience," he signed off.

bcciiplipl 2020sourav gangulyT20 CricketT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more