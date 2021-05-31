Tabraiz Shamsi Finds this Chelsea Player to be 'Kane Williamson of Football'

South African cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi has found the 'Kane Williamson of football'. The Proteas spinner likened Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante with the New Zealand cricket captain, who is known for his humilityand keeping the spirit of the Gentlemen's game alive. Shamsi said that like Williamson, nobody can dislike Kante. The Chelsea midfielder was announced man of the match after his team won the UEFA Champions League title after nine years, on Saturday.

This man is the Kane Williamson of football Nobody can ever dislike him ❤ pic.twitter.com/94sdYOHafE — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) May 30, 2021

Chelsea's Kai Havertz scored the lone goal in the final against Manchester City in Porto. He is the most expensive player in the English club's history.

Meanwhile, Williamson and his Kiwi mates are gearing up for the World Test Championship final against India. Decider of the inaugural ICC tournament will be played from June 18-22 at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England.

The Indian squad will leave for the United Kingdom on June 2, and is currently serving a two-week quarantine in Mumbai.The 20-member side will be led by Virat Kohli who will be looking to lift his first ICC title as captain.

The WTC final will also bring back the memories of the 2019 ODI world cup semi-final when New Zealand had overpowered India to reach the final. Despite restricting the Kiwis to a decent total of 239 runs, the Men in Blues started their chase horribly as they lost the top three batsmen at the score of just five runs.

Fortunately, an aggressive Ravindra Jadeja with dependable MS Dhoni kept the hopes alive as both of them took the team past 200 runs. However, the mounting required rate first outlived Jadeja, and then Dhoni,who was incidentally playing his last international match.

Interestingly, Williamson himself has failed to win any ICC tournament for the Black Caps despite being a full-time captain of the side since 2016. Therefore, the WTC final has so much at stake for both Kohli and Williamson, and as well as for their respective sides.

