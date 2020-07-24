TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament
TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament
TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 24 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor (CAPTAIN)
TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Syed-Haider Shah
TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Graeme Cremer (VICE CAPTAIN), Rizwan Ali, Hamad Arshad
TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rahul Bhatia, Omer Farooq, Nasir Aziz
TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Team Abu Dhabi : Kai Smith, Ali Abid, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rizwan Ali, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Noor Khan.
Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Syed-Haider Shah, Amjad Gul-Khan, Safeer Tariq, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah.
