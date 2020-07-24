Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Eesti Tigers

72/5 (10.0)

Eesti Tigers
v/s
Tallinn United
Tallinn United*

73/0 (7.0)

Tallinn United beat Eesti Tigers by 10 wickets
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

258/4 (85.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

ECS TALLINN, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Tartu Vikings *

0/0 (0.0)

Tartu Vikings
v/s
Tallinn Rising Stars
Tallinn Rising Stars

Tartu Vikings elected to bat
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

1ST INN

Austrian Cricket Tigers *

0/0 (0.0)

Austrian Cricket Tigers
v/s
Pakistan CC
Pakistan CC

Pakistan CC elected to field
Live

ECN AUSTRIAN T10, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 25 July, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna CC

129/4 (10.0)

Vienna CC
v/s
Bangladesh CC Austria
Bangladesh CC Austria*

16/0 (1.3)

Bangladesh CC Austria need 114 runs in 51 balls at 13.41 rpo

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAD vs AAD Dream11 Best Picks / TAD vs AAD Dream11 Captain / TAD vs AAD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2020, 4:11 PM IST
TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Team Abu Dhabi vs Ajman Alubond – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details

July 24 – 7:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

TAD vs AAD Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor (CAPTAIN)

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Syed-Haider Shah

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Graeme Cremer (VICE CAPTAIN), Rizwan Ali, Hamad Arshad

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rahul Bhatia, Omer Farooq, Nasir Aziz

TAD vs AAD Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi : Kai Smith, Ali Abid, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Khalid Mahmood, Rizwan Ali, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Noor Khan.

Ajman Alubond : Abdul Shakoor, Sandy Sandeep, Syed-Haider Shah, Amjad Gul-Khan, Safeer Tariq, Sapandeep Singh, Hamad Arshad, Zawar Farid, Nasir Aziz, Omer Farooq, Mohammad Azhar, Sharif Asadullah.

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
