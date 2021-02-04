TAD vs BT Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
TAD vs BT Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TAD vs BT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAD vs BT Dream11 Best Picks / TAD vs BT Dream11 Captain / TAD vs BT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 4, 2021, 6:23 PM IST
Team Abu Dhabi is all set to face the Bangla Tigers in their upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday, February 4 at 10:00 PM IST. Just like all other league games of the series, match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi is ahead of the Bengal Tigers, despite similar wins and losses, due to their high net run rate. Losing today’s match will cost either team to give up their chance for the qualifying for the knockout stage.
The Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers will start at 10PM IST, scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Match Details
The Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers match will be played on Thursday, February 4. The match will start from 10PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers captain: Andre Fletcher
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers vice-captain: Jamie Overton
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers wicket keeper: Johnson Charles, BenDuckett
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers batsmen: Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Andre Fletcher, Chirag Suri
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers all-rounders: Paul Stirling, Karim Janat
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers bowlers: Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Bangla Tigers: Luke Wright (c), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm
TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers probable playing 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Johnson Charles (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Karim Janat, Afif Hossain, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking