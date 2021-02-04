TAD vs BT Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips TAD vs BT Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAD vs BT Dream11 Best Picks / TAD vs BT Dream11 Captain / TAD vs BT Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Team Abu Dhabi is all set to face the Bangla Tigers in their upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which is scheduled to be played on Thursday, February 4 at 10:00 PM IST. Just like all other league games of the series, match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi is ahead of the Bengal Tigers, despite similar wins and losses, due to their high net run rate. Losing today’s match will cost either team to give up their chance for the qualifying for the knockout stage.

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Live Score

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers: Match Details

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers captain: Andre Fletcher

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers vice-captain: Jamie Overton

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers wicket keeper: Johnson Charles, BenDuckett

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers batsmen: Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Andre Fletcher, Chirag Suri

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers all-rounders: Paul Stirling, Karim Janat

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers bowlers: Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Qais Ahmad

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Bangla Tigers: Luke Wright (c), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm

TAD vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers probable playing 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Johnson Charles (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Karim Janat, Afif Hossain, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana