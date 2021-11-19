TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 Match, November 19, 9:30 pm IST

TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers: In the second match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 tournament, we have Team Abu Dhabi locking horns with Bangla Tigers. The game will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm IST on November 19, Friday.

Abu Dhabi are yet to decorate their cabinet with a T10 trophy. The team showed promise and intent in all four previous seasons but failed to secure a win. They will be hoping to cross the line this time around and win their maiden title. Abu Dhabi has acquired the services of some good power-hitters such as Chris Gayle, Sheldon Cottrell, and Liam Livingstone.

Bangla Tigers is another team that is yet to win the T10 title. Tigers also have a strong squad at their disposal with Faf du Plessis leading the team in the 2021 edition. Apart from Faf, other players who are expected to play a prominent role for Bangla include Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, and Hazratullah Zazai

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

TAD vs BT Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the match live in India.

TAD vs BT Live Streaming

The Team Abu Dhabi vs Bangla Tigers fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

TAD vs BT Match Details

Team Abu Dhabi will go up against Bangla Tigers at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm IST on November 19, Friday.

TAD vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain- Paul Stirling

Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs BT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Andre Fletcher, Phil Salt

Batters: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Faf du Plessis, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: James Faulkner, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Sheldon Cottrell, Qais Ahmad

TAD vs BT Probable XIs:

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Phil Salt (WK), Chris Gayle, Liam Livingstone ©, Colin Ingram, Jamie Overton, Daniel Bell Drummond, Sheldon Cottrell, Naveen-ul-Haq, Marchant de Lange, Fidel Edwards

Bangla Tigers: Faf du Plessis ©, Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Shahid Afridi, James Faulkner, Isuru Udana, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Hassan Khalid, Will Jacks

