TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match, November 28, 5:30 PM IST

TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Chennai Braves: In the 22nd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 league, Chennai Braves will fight against Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 28, Sunday at 05:30 PM IST.

Chennai Braves have done nothing in the T10 Championship so far. The team has failed to show any intent and has delivered their worst performance in the history of the T10 Championship as they are yet to taste success in the tournament. The franchise has lost all their seven league matches to languish at the bottom of the points table. Chennai Braves are the first team to get out of the playoff race.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have done a lot of things right in the league. The team made headlines by winning their first five league matches. After a blistering run, Abu Dhabi now seem in trouble as the team has lost its last two games. Abu Dhabi need to get back to the winning ways at the earliest to continue their domination in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Chennai Braves; here is everything you need to know:

TAD vs CB Telecast

The match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

TAD vs CB Live Streaming

The Team Abu Dhabi vs Chennai Braves fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

TAD vs CB Match Details

Team Abu Dhabi will face Chennai Braves at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 05:30 PM IST on November 28, Sunday.

TAD vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Vice-captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs CB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chris Benjamin

Batters: Paul Stirling, Mark Deyal, Ahmed Daniyal, Angelo Perera

Allrounders: Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Marchant de Lange, Danny Briggs

TAD vs CB Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Danny Briggs, Ahmed Daniyal, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Chris Benjamin (wk), Fidel Edwards, Muhammad Farooq, Jamie Overton, Marchant de Lange

Chennai Braves: Angelo Perera (c), Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Samiullah Shinwari, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Khalid Shah

