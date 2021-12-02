TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match 30, December 2, 9:30 pm IST

TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls: The stakes will be high as Team Abu Dhabi and the Delhi Bulls lock horns for a qualifier spot in Thursday’s Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 encounter. This will be the last league stage game for both sides and the match will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm IST.

Liam Livingstone-led Team Abu Dhabi have had a brilliant run in the competition this season. They are placed second in the points table with seven wins from nine matches.

Delhi Bulls also after a hot and cold run managed to bounce back in time and qualify for the playoffs. Dwayne Bravo and Co are placed third in the league standings with six wins and three losses from the same number of games.

The two teams have a good chance to secure a berth in the first qualifier. A win would take Abu Dhabi to the top of the standings, while the Bulls will have to secure a substantial win to pip their opponents on net-run-rate (NRR).

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

TAD vs DB Telecast

The match will be telecasted at Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

TAD vs DB Live Streaming

The Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

TAD vs DB Match Details

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, December 2. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: Philip Salt

Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt

Batters: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Dominic Drakes, Marchant de Lange

TAD vs DB Probable XIs:

Team Abu Dhabi: Philip Salt (WK), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (C), Colin Ingram, Chris Gayle, Jamie Overton, Naveen-ul-Haq, Danny Briggs, Sheldon Cottrell, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Farooq

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Luke Wright, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dominic Drakes, Dwayne Bravo (C), Romario Shepherd, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

