TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Team Abu Dhabi vs ECB Blues – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 24, 2020

Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE's Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: "We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games." Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
TAD vs ECB Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
July 24 – 11:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Boota
TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Batsmen: Chirag Suri (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Usman, Khalid Mahmood
TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Graeme Cremer (CAPTAIN), Ahmed Raza, Rizwan Ali
TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Bowlers: Rahul Bhatia, Sultan Ahmed, Ghulam Murtaza
TAD vs ECB Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Team Abu Dhabi : Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Osama Hassan, Khalid Mahmood, Graeme Cremer, Rizwan Ali, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Noor Khan, Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra
ECB Blues : Muhammad Boota, Vritiya Aravind, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Taimoor Ali, Muhammad Ayaz/Karthik Meiyappan, Arsalan Javed, Kashif Daud.
