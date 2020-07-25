Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Team Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

Cricketnext Staff |July 25, 2020, 7:06 PM IST
TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

TAD vs FPV Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details

Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.

TAD vs FPV Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TAD vs FPV Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details

July 25 – 9:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai

TAD vs FPV Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team

TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Hamdan Tahir

TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhamad Kaleem, Rameez Shahzad, Osama Hasan, Laqman Hazrat, Khalid Mahmood

TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team All-rounders: Graeme Cremer, Waseem Muhammad(CAPTAIN)

TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Bowlers: Vinayak Vijayan (VICE CAPTAIN), Hassan Khalid, Dilawar Khan Orakzai

TAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Team Abu Dhabi : Kai Smith, Rameez Shahzad, Khalid Mahmood, Usama H Shah, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Noor Khan, Vinayak Vijayan, Ghulan Farid.

Fujairah Pacific Ventures : Hamdan Tahir, Basil Hameed, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Waseem Muhammad, Ali Shan Sharafu, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Khan

