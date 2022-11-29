TAD vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022, November 29, 5:30 PM IST

TAD vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army: Morrisville Samp Army will be bidding to make a comeback in the T10 League 2022 on Tuesday, as they will have a go at Team Abu Dhabi. Samp Army are currently second in the points table with three wins from four league matches.

The team made a stunning start to the competition. They won their first three games by a good margin. However, in their fourth match, the Morrisville Samp Army failed to make an impact against New York Strikers. Chasing 111 runs, they were restricted to 98 runs and thus lost the match by 12 runs.

Coming to Team Abu Dhabi who won their last league game against Northern Warriors. On the back of a good knock of 44 runs by opening batter Alex Hales, the team chased 96 runs in 9.4 overs. With three points from a win, loss, and an abandoned match each, Team Abu Dhabi are occupying the fifth place.

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army, here is everything you need to know:

TAD vs MSA Telecast

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army game will be telecasted on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

TAD vs MSA Live Streaming

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

TAD vs MSA Match Details

TAD vs MSA match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 05:30 PM IST on November 29, Tuesday.

TAD vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alex Hales

Vice-Captain - David Miller

Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs MSA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: James Vince, Johnson Charles

Batters: David Miller, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid

TAD vs MSA Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Amad Butt, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Chris Lynn (c), Alex Hales, Naveen-ul-Haq, Adil Rashid, James Vince (wk), Peter Hatzoglou, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills

Morrisville Samp Army: Basil Hameed, Dwaine Pretorius, Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali (c), Karim Janat, David Miller, George Garton, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer

