TAD vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022

TAD vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 match between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army: In the 3rd Place Play-off match of the T10 League 2022, Team Abu Dhabi will be locking horns with Morrisville Samp Army on Sunday, December 4. Both the teams underperformed in the playoffs and are thus out of the trophy race. Team Abu Dhabi finished third in the points table during the league round with four wins and two losses.

However, they suffered a five-run loss against Deccan Gladiators in the Eliminator match. Team Abu Dhabi churned out a disappointing performance with the bat. They scored only 89 runs in their ten overs while following a target of 95 runs. Chris Lynn and Alex Hales will be the players to watch out for from the team on Sunday.

On the other hand, Morrisville Samp Army won five of their seven league matches. With 10 points, the team ended up in second place. Samp Army lost to New York Strikers by four wickets in the first Qualifier. The team got a chance to redeem itself in the second Qualifier against Deccan Gladiators. However, they were up not up to the mark in that game as well. Morrisville Samp Army suffered an eight-wicket loss after failing to defend 119 runs.

Ahead of the match between Team Abu Dhabi and Morrisville Samp Army, here is everything you need to know:

TAD vs MSA Telecast

Team Abu Dhabi vs Morrisville Samp Army game will be telecasted on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

TAD vs MSA Live Streaming

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

TAD vs MSA Match Details

TAD vs MSA match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 5:30 PM IST on December 4, Sunday.

TAD vs MSA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Alex Hales

Vice-Captain - David Miller

Suggested Playing XI for TAD vs MSA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Johnson Charles, James Vince

Batters: David Miller, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounder: Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Andrew Tye, Anrich Nortje

TAD vs MSA Probable XIs

Team Abu Dhabi: Andrew Tye, Adil Rashid, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Brandon King, Alishan Sharafu, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq, James Vince, Kamran Atta (wk), Amad Butt

Morrisville Samp Army: Johnson Charles (wk), Moeen Ali, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Chamika Karunaratne, Anrich Nortje, Ahmed Raza, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Basil Hameed

