TAD vs QAL Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

TAD vs QAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAD vs QAL Dream11 Best Picks / TAD vs QAL Dream11 Captain / TAD vs QAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Team Abu Dhabi will be looking for their first win when they go up against Qalandars in the 8th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Saturday. Despite having a solid mix of talented and experienced players like Chris Gayle and Luke Wright, they were outmatched by Deccan Gladiators on Friday as they lost by 6 wickets. In contrast, Qalandars made a phenomenal start to the tournament against Pune Devils. They chased down a commendable target of 108 runs in just 7.1 overs, losing only one wicket in the process. They will certainly carry that confidence in the upcoming match, which will be played at 7:45 IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Live Streaming

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Match Details

January 30 – 07:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars

Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars captain: Sohail Akhtar

Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars vice-captain: Chris Gayle

Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars batsmen: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar

Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Sohail Tanvir, Paul Stirling

Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars bowlers: Chris Jordan, Obed McCoy, Sultan Ahmed

TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Qalandars: Ben Duckett (WK), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright, Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy

TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Qalandars probable playing 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Tom Banton, Ben Dunk (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sultan Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai