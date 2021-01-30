- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
TAD vs QAL Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
TAD vs QAL Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / TAD vs QAL Dream11 Best Picks / TAD vs QAL Dream11 Captain / TAD vs QAL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 30, 2021, 3:35 PM IST
Team Abu Dhabi will be looking for their first win when they go up against Qalandars in the 8th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Saturday. Despite having a solid mix of talented and experienced players like Chris Gayle and Luke Wright, they were outmatched by Deccan Gladiators on Friday as they lost by 6 wickets. In contrast, Qalandars made a phenomenal start to the tournament against Pune Devils. They chased down a commendable target of 108 runs in just 7.1 overs, losing only one wicket in the process. They will certainly carry that confidence in the upcoming match, which will be played at 7:45 IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Live Streaming
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars: Match Details
January 30 – 07:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars
Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars captain: Sohail Akhtar
Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars vice-captain: Chris Gayle
Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett
Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars batsmen: Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Tom Banton, Sohail Akhtar
Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars all-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Sohail Tanvir, Paul Stirling
Abu Dhabi T10 TAD vs QAL Dream11 team for Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars bowlers: Chris Jordan, Obed McCoy, Sultan Ahmed
TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Qalandars: Ben Duckett (WK), Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Luke Wright, Rohan Mustafa, Paul Stirling, Naveen-ul-Haq, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy
TAD vs QAL Abu Dhabi T10, Qalandars probable playing 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Tom Banton, Ben Dunk (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Sultan Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking