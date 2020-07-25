TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Emirates T10 Tournament Team Abu Dhabi vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 25, 2020

TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates T10 Tournament | Emirates Cricket has confirmed the six teams that will compete in the Inaugural Emirates D10 tournament. Representing UAE’s Cricket Councils will be teams for Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah and team for Emirates Cricket. Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman, Emirates Cricket said: “We are very pleased with the quality of players representing each Council in the inaugural Emirates D10 series. Fans can expect to see an exciting series of highly competitive games.” Matches will be lived streamed via Fancode in the Indian Subcontinent (excluding Pakistan), Etisalat CricLife and SportsEye YouTube channel in the UAE, Willow Digital in the USA and Canada, and SportsEye YouTube channel across the rest of world and GCC. Due to CoVid-19 all matches will be closed to all spectators.
TAD vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Live Streaming Details
TAD vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
TAD vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament Match Details
July 25 – 5:30 PM IST from ICC Academy in Dubai
TAD vs SBK Emirates T10 Tournament My Dream11 Team
TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Fayyad Ahmed
TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Osama Hassan (CAPTAIN), Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad
TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ghulam Farid, Renjith Mani, Ali Anwaar (VICE CAPTAIN)
TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Dilwar Khan Orakzai, Rahul Bhatia, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal
TAD vs SBK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Team Abu Dhabi : Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Farid, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith, Vinayak Vijayan, Khalid Mahmood, Ghulam Murtaza/Ali Abid, Dilwar Khan, Jalal Bhukari, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia.
Sharjah Bukhatir XI : Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, CP Rizwan, Junaid Shamzu, Hafeez Rahman, Ali Anwar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Fayyaz Ahmed, Syam Ramesh.
