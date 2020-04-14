Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Tainted Cricketers Should Open Grocery Stores: Ramiz Raja

Ramiz said he was concerned that the selectors are not able to find replacements for tainted players.

PTI |April 14, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Tainted Cricketers Should Open Grocery Stores: Ramiz Raja

If former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has his way, he will have the country's tainted cricketers "open grocery stores".

Ramiz hit out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for reintegrating players such as Mohammad Amir, who has served prison time and a long ban from the game for involvement in spot-fixing, into the national team setup.

"You ask me I would say these tainted cricketers should open their grocery shops," he said.

The former opener felt allowing tainted players back into the sport has damaged Pakistan cricket.

"I have no doubt that giving concession to big names also damaged Pakistan cricket," he said, referring to Amir.

Ramiz said he was concerned that the selectors are not able to find replacements for tainted players.

"There is once again talks of redrafting Sharjeel Khan into the team which is not right and can damage Pakistan cricket," he said.

Ramiz felt that Pakistan cricket has already suffered enough because of the board's indecisive policy on players who are found guilty of corruption.

He praised batsman Babar Azam and said he is a world-class player but needs a conducive atmosphere to express himself.

"There is no doubt about Babar Azam's ability, he is a world-class player," said Ramiz.

"When people ask me about the comparison between Babar Azam with the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, I would say he can do even better than Kohli but he needs a conducive atmosphere and the freedom to express himself more as a player and as captain."

He also advised Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to bank on youngsters in the T20 format.

"I have nothing personal against Mohammad Hafeez or Shoaib Malik who are senior players and have served the country for a long time. But I think now the selectors need to think about replacing them with youngsters and groom them properly."

Ramiz said that T20 is a format for youngsters and Pakistani selectors have been insisting on picking the tried-and-tested seniors in recent times.

grocery storepakistan cricketramiz rajatainted cricketers

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more