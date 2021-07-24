'Take a Bow'- Cricketers Congratulate Mirabai Chanu for Silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics

A number of Indian cricketers were quick to congratulate Mirabai Chanu as she become the first Indian to win a Silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She won a silver in the 49 kg weightlifting. A number of bigwigs including Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ravi Ashwin wished her. Here are some of the best reactions.

You made the whole nation proud. Congratulations on winning the silver medal. Let’s go India! https://t.co/vX7wiJXKzv— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 24, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the first medal. You have made the country so proud, keep flying high! #Cheer4India #TokyoOlynpics2020 pic.twitter.com/3ZQwGVYQbA— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 24, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to MiraBai Chanu for winning the Silver medal in #Weightlifting at #Olympics2021. A feat achieved after two decades for India. Wishing every Indian athlete all the best for their game. #india #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/xJ4yw23wyk — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 24, 2021

Brilliant display of weightlifting by @mirabai_chanuA Historic silver for #TeamIndia is an outstanding achievement specially after coming back from an injury. You have made very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Rr4ZKGjM1E — Dhawal Kulkarni (@dhawal_kulkarni) July 24, 2021

The efforts our Olympic athletes take for years to be on that podium is mind blowing. Wonderful accomplishment by @mirabai_chanu #Olympics— Mask up and take your vaccine (@ashwinravi99) July 24, 2021

! ‍♀️Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous. You have made very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/pacYIgQ7LK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2021

Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu Our country’s first medal at the #TokyoOlympics Take a bow pic.twitter.com/SosgcE4X3m— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 24, 2021

Pocket-sized weightlifter Mirabai Chanu created history as she clinched the silver medal in the women’s 49 kg competition. This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Olympics. Chanu lifted 87 kg in the snatch and then assured herself of the silver by lifting 115 kg in clean & jerk. But apart from her supreme strength which was at display, Chanu’s earrings — the five Olympics rings — were in focus too.

Now, Chanu has become only the second ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. Karnam Malleswari had won a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Hou Zhihui of China won the gold by lifting a total of 210 kg and setting a new Olympic record. On the other hand, Indonesia’s Windy Cantika Aisah took home the silver medal with a total lift of 194 kg.

Overall, Chanu is the fifth ever Indian female athlete to have won an individual Olympic medal. Before her, Malleswari, Saina Nehwal (Women’s singles badminton bronze, London Olympics 2012), PV Sindhu (Women’s singles badminton silver, Rio 2016) and Sakshi Malik (Wrestling bronze, Rio 2016) have achieved the feat.

