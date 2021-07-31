Take a look at Jasprit Bumrah's earnings from BCCI, IPL contracts, and sponsorship deals

Over the years, sports has evolved, especially the gentlemen’s game cricket. One of the aspects that have undergone a change in this game, is the salary structure. Since the last decade, cricketers earn a heft amount not only for the matches they play but also from the commercial world. Team India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma are the highest-paid cricketers in India. Indian pacer and Mumbai Indians’ deadly weapon Jasprit Bumrah has over the years marked his presence in the list too.

Bumrah came into competitive cricket at a time when India was in need of a death-over specialist, who not only restricts runs but also scalps wickets. The pacer made the most of the opportunity and showcased his bowling ability in the Indian Premier League. With his spectacular performances in the cash-rich league, he drew everyone’s attention and rest his history. With his perfect yorkers, Bumrah troubled batsmen and in no time became the flagbearer of pace bowling.

For his faultless performance, the cricketer is drawing a good amount of salary from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the sponsorship deals.

A few years back, the Indian pacer was moved to the A+ category when the BCCI had announced the annual contract list for the men’s cricket national team. ricketers in this category draw the highest amount of salary. Bumrah is, annually, earning Rs. 7 crore for the fourth continuous year. The cricketer is accompanied by Virat and Rohit in this list.

Bumrah has been retained by Mumbai Indians ever since he made his IPL debut back in 2013. He has always played a vital role in the team, which has lifted the IPL trophy five times. Mumbai Indians, per season, pays Bumrah a whopping amount of Rs. 7 crore.

As per various reports, the Indian speed merchant who has contracts with BCCI and Mumbai Indians is also a trusted face for brand endorsements. His sponsorship deals have names including Zaggle, BOAT, Dream 11, Asics, OnePlus Wearables, Seagram’s Royal Stag.

The cricketer, who is married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, was ranked 33 in the Forbes Celebrity 100 list, 2019.

