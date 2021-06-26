Take a Look at Mayank Agarwal’s “A ‘Bright’ on Day Out” with Wife Aashita Sood

Mayank Agarwal decided to take some time off to unwind in England. The cricketer was joined by his wife, Aashita Sood for the day out. The couple spent some quality time around the Brighton Palace Pier in the UK and made the most of it. Posing for the camera in front of the main entrance, the happy duo flash their brightest smiles. Mayank looks stylish in a patchwork half-sleeved shirt and trousers. He rounded off his OOTD with a pair of trendy sneakers and a cap. Aashita, on the other hand, opted for a breezy white dress and a pair of casual sandals. She topped her look with a pair of sunshades.

For Aashita, it was a day by the sea. She posted a happy picture of herself chilling by the blue waters. The picture-perfect moment shared by her on Instagram showed a tiny little feast that included fruits and coffee.

Speaking about India’s performance in the WTC final, the side lost to an inspired New Zealand led by Kane Williamson. India went down by eight wickets continuing its barren run in the ICC events. Experts of the game blame the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not giving enough importance to practice matches. It was evident in the WTC final, that the Virat Kohli led side was far from prepared to stand up against the Black Caps. Now as the national team looks forward to the upcoming England Test series, the fear of another loss still looms as there are no practice games in the pipeline for the team. Team India will take a short break from the bio-bubble and will only just two intra-squad games in Durham.

They will reunite ahead of the five-match Test series versus The Lions, which starts on August 4 in Nottingham.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here