Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

2ND INN

Cossonay CC

89/7 (10.0)

Cossonay CC
v/s
St Gallen CC
St Gallen CC*

35/0 (3.0)

St Gallen CC need 55 runs in 42 balls at 7.85 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Take a Look at Virat Kohli’s Reaction to Hardik Pandya’s Latest Post

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a picture on Wednesday where he is busy having a game session with elder brother Krunal Pandya. We see the duo playing a game of carom.  The Team India all-rounder wrote in caption, “Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories #PandyaBrothers.”

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 7:33 PM IST
Take a Look at Virat Kohli’s Reaction to Hardik Pandya’s Latest Post

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya shared a picture on Wednesday where he is busy having a game session with elder brother Krunal Pandya. We see the duo playing a game of carom.  The Team India all-rounder wrote in caption, “Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories #PandyaBrothers.”

Fans and followers flooded the Instagram post with heart-warming reactions and messages. The post also caught the attention of Team India captain, Virat Kohli, who quipped, “Waiting for your turn or trying to intimidate Krunal first? Haath board par aur aankh Krunal par (You have your eyes laid on Krunal even though your hands are on the board).”

Hardik got engaged to Nataša Stanković on January 1, 2020 in Dubai on a yacht. The couple is expecting their first child together. He has been spending quality time with his ladylove and family. As he broke the news on Instagram, Hardik wrote, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

A few days ago, we saw Hardik engaging in a cooking activity in his kitchen. As seen by his post, the cricketer decided to try his hands at "learning something new", so he took over the chef duties and prepared cheese butter masala.

Hardik captioned the post, “Never too late to try your hand at learning something new. Chef duties at the Pandya household. Swipe for the dish… PS dish is cheese butter masala."

Hardik PandyaInstagramKrunal Pandyanatasa stankovicOff The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more