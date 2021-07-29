Take a tour of Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s luxurious 8-BHK apartment

The star Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik and batsman Krunal Pandya have recently moved into the most celebrity favourite residential areas in Mumbai – Bandra Khar. And if the reports are to be believed,thenHardik and Krunal’s 8-BHK apartment has every amenity one can think of — from private theatre, spa, game room to a swimming pool. The 4+4 BHK apartment is spread over 3838 sq ft area. The duo will now also share the residential address with the rumoured couple of Bollywood Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Rustomjee Paramount in Khar West.

According to a report in DNA, the property is worth Rs 28 to 30 crores. The report further states that it is a gated community and provides a majestic view of the Arabian Sea. They also have some outdoor fitness stationsin form of artificial rock climbing areas among others. There is also a star gazing deck, making it even more desirable for celebs to chill away from the city.

Here are a few amenities from Pandya brothers’ new home:

Private Theatre: Who does not enjoy a good cinema? Entertainment is one of the most important aspects of someone’s life and movies are the most crucial aspect of it. However, what makes watching a movie even better is to see it at home with all the theatre experience and at Rustomjee, they have custom-designed theatres to fulfil their personal needs.

Swimming pool: Private Swimming pool is a must for athletes as it is the best way to relax and loosen up your muscles after a hectic day. Swimming is also an important core exercise and it improves flexibility. Krunal and Hardik will not have anything to worry about as they will have a majestic swimming pool in their new apartment.

Indoor gaming zone: The apartment also has a cool indoor gaming zone to unwind with your friends and family after an exhausting practice session.

Gymnasium: Gym is a must for an athlete as it is the most crucial aspect of their life. Nowadays, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, players want everything in their gymnasium, not just weight.And at Rustomjee, the duo will have a well-equipped gymnasium.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here