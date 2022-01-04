'Taken The Responsibility Very Well': Former India Allrounder Praises Stand-in Captain KL Rahul

KL Rahul struck a half-century on captaincy debut for India and Irfan Pathan was highly impressed for his disciplined batting during the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg. Rahul stepped into the skipper’s role after Virat Kohli was ruled out of the match due to back spasms.

Speaking during a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan reckoned Rahul coped up with the extra responsibility of captaincy without letting it have a negative impact on his batting.

“There was no negative impact of captaincy on KL Rahul’s batting, it was very good to see that. He has been playing for a long time, he is a senior player as well. He has taken the captaincy responsibility very well on his shoulders," Pathan said.

Praising Rahul’s batting technique, the former India allrounder said, “If you ask any batter in the world where it is most difficult to score runs, he will say New Zealand and South Africa, especially if you are an opener. You need to show a lot of commitment and mental stability but most importantly you have to show the technique that has been shown by KL Rahul and that is why he has got this result."

Pathan further added that Rahul showed right application by leaving deliveries outside his off stump and highlighted that South Africa continuously tried bowling him that line. However, the opener stuck to his plans and only played the deliveries pitching his batting zone.

Rahul showed impressive temperament while batting in the first session of the match where he scored just 19 runs off the 74 deliveries he played prior to lunch.

While wickets continuously fell from the other side, Rahul stood tall and scored a brilliant half-century before getting caught on a Marco Jansen’s delivery. India were eventually bowled out at the score of 202 runs which saw a crucial 46 run contribution from Ravichandran Ashwin.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier claimed three wickets each while Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers with four scalps to his name.

