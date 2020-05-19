Taking English Classes Besides Focussing on Batting: Babar Azam

Pakistan's newly appointed limited-overs skipper Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.
Azam, after taking over the responsibility, wants to lead from the front, on and off the field. In an online press conference, the 25-year-old said that he is working on his English-speaking skills. According to him, it is imperative to interact with the media comfortably, in order to be a complete captain.
“These days I am also taking English classes besides focussing on my batting,” he said on Monday.
His statement comes a day after former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed said that Babar will have to improve upon his English.
“Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary. Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries,” Tanvir had said.
After being made the skipper, Azam had said, “I am not happy with where we stand and I want to see this team go up in the rankings.”
“It is an honour to lead one’s national team so it is not a burden for me at all. In fact, after becoming captain, I have to lead by example and be more responsible in my batting.”
Azam has played 74 ODIs and scored 3359 runs at an average of 54.17 with 11 tons. In Tests, after 26 matches he has 1850 runs at an average of 45.12 with five tons. While in the T20s, Azam has scored 1471 runs in 38 matches.
