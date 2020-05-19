Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Taking English Classes Besides Focussing on Batting: Babar Azam

Pakistan's newly appointed limited-overs skipper Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

Cricketnext Staff |May 19, 2020, 12:35 PM IST
Taking English Classes Besides Focussing on Batting: Babar Azam

Pakistan's newly appointed limited-overs skipper Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world, along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

Azam, after taking over the responsibility, wants to lead from the front, on and off the field. In an online press conference, the 25-year-old said that he is working on his English-speaking skills. According to him, it is imperative to interact with the media comfortably, in order to be a complete captain.

“These days I am also taking English classes besides focussing on my batting,” he said on Monday.

His statement comes a day after former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed said that Babar will have to improve upon his English.

“Babar Azam also needs to improve his English, which is necessary. Whenever someone becomes a captain, he has to talk during the toss and post-match presentation. Plus, he will also give interviews on various channels when he tours different countries,” Tanvir had said.

After being made the skipper, Azam had said, “I am not happy with where we stand and I want to see this team go up in the rankings.”

“It is an honour to lead one’s national team so it is not a burden for me at all. In fact, after becoming captain, I have to lead by example and be more responsible in my batting.”

Azam has played 74 ODIs and scored 3359 runs at an average of 54.17 with 11 tons. In Tests, after 26 matches he has 1850 runs at an average of 45.12 with five tons. While in the T20s, Azam has scored 1471 runs in 38 matches.

Babar AzampcbTanvir Ahmed

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more