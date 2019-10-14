Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Taking Over At a Time When BCCI Image Has Got Hampered: Ganguly

The new BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday said "it's a great opportunity for him to do something good."

PTI |October 14, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
Taking Over At a Time When BCCI Image Has Got Hampered: Ganguly

Mumbai: The new BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday said "it's a great opportunity for him to do something good" as he is taking over the reigns of the board at a time when its image has got a serious beating.

Ganguly pipped Brijesh Patel in a see-saw battle and is expected to be the only presidential nominee.

"You need to wait till 3 pm in the afternoon," Ganguly told PTI during an interaction.

"Obviously, it's a great feeling as I have played for the country and captained the country.

"And I am taking over at a time when BCCI has not been in greatest of position for the last three years. Its image has got hampered quite a lot. It's a great opportunity for me to do something good," said the former India captain, who will have to demit office in July, due to compulsory cooling off period.

Ganguly also said his first priority in the short tenure would be to look after "first-class cricketers"

The 47-year-old plans to meet all the stakeholders in Indian cricket and wants to do something that Committee of Administrators (CoA) didn't do for 33 months.

"We will speak to everyone first as we take a decision but my biggest priority will be to look after first class cricketers. I had requested that to the CoA for three years and they didn't listen. That's the first thing I will do, look after the financial health of our first-class cricketers," said Ganguly, who scored more than 18,000 international runs.

Being selected unopposed is a big responsibility, he admitted.

"Whether unopposed or not, there has to be responsibility as it is the biggest organisation in world cricket. Financially, India is a cricketing powerhouse, so it will be a challenge," he said.

Does he regret that the term will be only for nine months?

"Yes, that's the rule and we will deal with it."

For someone, who has won many close ODIs for India, Ganguly was emotionally intrigued by how the board room politics worked.

"I didn't know I would be the President when I came down. You (reporter) asked me and I told you it's Brijesh and when I went up and I came to know it has changed. I have never been in a BCCI election and I never knew it worked like this," he said.

He had a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and when asked about whether he will have to campaign for BJP in Bengal, he answered in the negative.

"No, no nothing of that sort. Nobody told me anything," Ganguly said.

Jagmohan Dalmiya has pulled off some amazing board room coups and talking about the late BCCI boss, Ganguly got emotional.

"I have never imagined so (that I will be in shoes of late Jagmohan Dalmiya). He has been like a father to me. There has been some great presidents of BCCI, Mr Srinivasan, Anurag, who have done great jobs," he said.

So will it be different from captaincy? Ganguly answered, "Nothing can beat being an India captain."

bccibcci president gangulyGangulysourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more