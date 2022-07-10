'Takkar Maar Dun Kya': Rishabh Asks Rohit as Bowler Comes in his Way, India Skipper Says 'Maar De' - WATCH

Team India on Saturday swept the bitter memory of the Edgbaston Test under carpets with a 49-run win against England in the 2nd T20I. With a 2-0 unassailable lead, the Men in Blue have clinched a 2nd consecutive T20I series on English soil.

As the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja were back in the mix, the management had to make some notable changes to accommodate all of them. The encounter saw Rishabh Pant walking out as an opener and to everyone’s surprise, the move worked. The Rohit-Pant duo added 49 runs to the opening wicket before the Indian skipper fell for 20-ball 31 in the 5th over. The latter hammered 2 sixes and 3 boundaries during his stay in the middle.

Meanwhile, a hilarious incident caught the attention of the viewers. Pant looked to go off the mark right in the first over and hence, rushed for a quick and risky single. Bowler David Willey, who opened the attack for England, seemingly appeared in front of the wicketkeeper-batter.

As Pant reached the non-striker’s end, he turned around to Rohit and said, “Saamne aa gaya tha yaar. Takkar maar dun kya? (He came in front. Should I hit him?).”

In reply, the Indian skipper said, “Maar de, aur kya (Just go for it)”.

Check it out:

Rishabh Pant asking ” takkar mardu kya” 😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/4I4bIEx0ZJ — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) July 9, 2022

Batting first, India once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent while reaching 170 for eight riding on new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls) after a sudden collapse during the middle phase on a track full of pace and bounce.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) newfound rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skillful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meager 121 in 17 overs.

Since Rohit got full-time captaincy, the Indian team is yet to lose a match under him. There have been three clean sweeps – New Zealand (3-0), West Indies (3-0), Sri Lanka (3-0) and a fourth against England in the current one looks imminent.

