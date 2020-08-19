Among the most talked about topics from the 2019 IPL was the decision making in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. West Indies’ stalwart and a crucial part of KKR, Andre Russell was unhappy with captain Dinesh Karthik and the leadership group for making some bad decisions.
Ahead of the 2020 IPL, to be played in UAE, head coach Brendon McCullum spoke about having more than a few leaders in the dugout and also said young Shubman Gill will be a part of the leadership core.
In the IPL this year, KKR will be captained by Dinesh Karthik once again and England’s World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan will be the vice-captain.
“I think he's the perfect foil for DK as a vice captain. It's a match made in heaven in regards to an IPL franchise. You've got that overseas experience and leadership and you've got the local leader. I think it's a really nice mix,” McCullum said on Knights Unplugged.
When asked if he’s looking forward to anyone else particularly, the former KKR star picked out Shubman Gill, who played an integral part in the batting last season. Gill scored 296 runs from 14 games.
“What a talent, and what a good guy as well. He is going to be a part of our leadership group this year as well, at least in some capacity. Even though he is young, I am a big believer that it’s not necessarily true that you having played for a long time makes you a good leader.”
“It’s about you exhibiting the behaviours of a leader. It's always good to have a cross-section of leadership within your group. To us, Shubman is one of those guys we would look to lean on for some leadership throughout this season.”
The IPL is slated to begin on September 19 in UAE.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Talented Shubman Gill Will be Part of KKR Leadership Group: Brendon McCullum
When asked if he’s looking forward to anyone else particularly, the former KKR star picked out Shubman Gill, who played an integral part in the batting last season. Gill scored 296 runs from 14 games.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings