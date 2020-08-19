Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Talented Shubman Gill Will be Part of KKR Leadership Group: Brendon McCullum

When asked if he’s looking forward to anyone else particularly, the former KKR star picked out Shubman Gill, who played an integral part in the batting last season. Gill scored 296 runs from 14 games.

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Shubman Gill raises his bat in acknowledgement.

Among the most talked about topics from the 2019 IPL was the decision making in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. West Indies’ stalwart and a crucial part of KKR, Andre Russell was unhappy with captain Dinesh Karthik and the leadership group for making some bad decisions.

Ahead of the 2020 IPL, to be played in UAE, head coach Brendon McCullum spoke about having more than a few leaders in the dugout and also said young Shubman Gill will be a part of the leadership core.

In the IPL this year, KKR will be captained by Dinesh Karthik once again and England’s World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan will be the vice-captain.

“I think he's the perfect foil for DK as a vice captain. It's a match made in heaven in regards to an IPL franchise. You've got that overseas experience and leadership and you've got the local leader. I think it's a really nice mix,” McCullum said on Knights Unplugged.

When asked if he’s looking forward to anyone else particularly, the former KKR star picked out Shubman Gill, who played an integral part in the batting last season. Gill scored 296 runs from 14 games.

“What a talent, and what a good guy as well. He is going to be a part of our leadership group this year as well, at least in some capacity. Even though he is young, I am a big believer that it’s not necessarily true that you having played for a long time makes you a good leader.”

“It’s about you exhibiting the behaviours of a leader. It's always good to have a cross-section of leadership within your group. To us, Shubman is one of those guys we would look to lean on for some leadership throughout this season.”

The IPL is slated to begin on September 19 in UAE.

brendon mccullumdinesh karthikipl 2020KKRkolkata knight ridersShubman Gill

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more