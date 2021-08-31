Taliban Has Come With a ‘Positive Mind’, Says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi loves to be in the headlines. And now weeks after the Taliban, a militant organisation, took over Afghanistan, Afridi said that the group has come with a ‘positive mind’.

“Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They’re allowing ladies to work. And I believe the Taliban like cricket a lot,” Afridi was quoted as saying by the media on Monday.

This is the video of Shahid Afridi where he is making this statement:

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

Afridi went on to add that the Taliban were giving jobs to ladies, they support cricket and threw their weight behind the upcoming series between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, this series has been suspended due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

As soon as this statement went viral, several users criticized his comments and spoke about how women’s rights in Afghanistan continue to be trampled upon.

User comments:

Two years ago he launched a book and gave an interview to barkha. He said he will not let his daughters play sports or play music. He's no different from taliban.— ➡️Nish⬅️ (@HKZ_506) August 30, 2021

Yea!! He can organize 20/20 league matches there too… Taliban Pro League (TPL)— Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) August 30, 2021

"They are allowing women to work"… the very concept of 'allowing' women to do anything is repugnant— Khemta Hannah Jose (@khemta_h_jose) August 31, 2021

Furthermore, Afridi added that he would love to play for the Quetta Gladiators in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League. He also said that playing cricket in the bio-secure bubble made it very difficult for the players.

Afridi has been a prominent figure in Pakistani cricket. He featured in 37 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20 games for Pakistan in his international career. He has also been very active in political and social circles and often makes news for his controversial statements.

