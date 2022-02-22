'Talking Like a Kidnapper': Chopra Requests Cricket Fraternity to Boycott Journalist Who Threatened Saha

Former cricketers are coming forward in support of veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha after he shared a few threatening messages received from a journalist. The 37-year-old didn’t disclose the reporter’s identity on social media but expressed his disgrace over the kind of messages he received for an interview.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra is the latest to join the bandwagon. He stood slammed the journalist for his rudeness, suggesting that the messages sent were akin to those of a ‘kidnapper’. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Chopra underlined the words written in the message to Saha and tried to decode the emotion with which it was written.

“This person is some journalist. Because Saha has not said who he/she is, I am not going to speculate. The rumor market is extremely hot, a lot of people have made their conjectures. Whoever the journalist is, you are actually talking like a kidnapper,” Chopra said in his YouTube video.

“‘Choose the one who is going to help you’ - what clout you have that you are giving a threat and telling to choose him/her else face the consequences. ‘I will remember this’ - it is a threat. So much entitlement and arrogance. Where do you get this from?

“‘This wasn’t something you should have done’ - this was the final nail in the coffin. It is an open threat given to Wriddhiman Saha here. It is my wish whom I talk to, who are you?”

While the BCCI would soon investigate the matter, the cricketer-turned commentator has requested the people from the cricket fraternity to boycott the offender.

“The BCCI is going to investigate who had threatened Saha. If the BCCI is investigating, Saha will not tell publicly but he will tell the BCCI. This name will come out, not in public, but it will come out in the investigation. The entire cricket fraternity should boycott this guy who has gone ahead and threatened a cricketer,” Chopra concluded.

