Tamil Nadu Beat Karnataka in a Last-ball Thriller to Win Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22

Tamil Nadu defeated Karnataka in a thrilling finale to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Needing five to win off the final delivery, Shahrukh Khan (33*) struck a six off Prateek Jain triggering wild celebrations in the Tamil Nadu dug-out.

Batting first Karnataka posted a decent 151/7 after a shaky start. Tamil Nadu, in reply, were struggling having lost half their side by the 18th over and needing 30 runs off 12 deliveries. Shahrukh then clubbed a six and four off Vidyadhar Patil in the penultimate over to bring down the equation down to 16 off six before sealing the title off the final delivery.

After winning the toss, Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar opted to bowl first and his spinners proved his decision right by knocking down Karnataka’s top-three batters inside the Powerplay including the openers Rohan Kadam (0) and Manish Pandey (13), and the in-form Karun Nair (18).

Abhinav Manohar and BR Sharath then rebuild the innings with a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket. Manohar missed out on his fifty by four runs before few lusty hits from Praveen Dubey (33 off 25) and Jagadeesha Suchith (18 off 7) provided a late flourish.

Karnataka bowlers then put up a combined display to tie down the Tamil Nadu batters as they struggled to score quickly. They didn’t lose wickets in heap but neither did they manage to score at a decent clip either.

A double-strike from spinner KC Cariappa (2/23) in the 16th over as he accounted for the well-set Shankar (18 off 22) and N Jagadeesan (41 off 46) dented Tamil Nadu’s hopes massively.

However, Shahrukh smashed three sixes and a four during his unbeaten innings to dash Karnataka’s hopes in the final over. He was also chosen player of the match for his match-winning innings.

