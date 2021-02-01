- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
Tamil Nadu Bowler Murugan Ashwin Pens Emotional Letter for Late Mother After SMAT Triumph
Spinner Murugan Ashwin played a crucial part in Tamil Nadu's success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he bagged 10 wickets in eight matches. The state team lifted their second T20 title in the domestic competitions, where mostly all the players made valuable contributions. After the win, Ashwin posted a heartfelt letter for her late mother on Instagram.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 1, 2021, 11:57 AM IST
Spinner Murugan Ashwin played a crucial part in Tamil Nadu's success in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he bagged 10 wickets in eight matches. The state team lifted their second T20 title in the domestic competitions, where mostly all the players made valuable contributions. After the win, Ashwin posted a heartfelt letter for his late mother on Instagram.
ALSO READ - WATCH - Dinesh Karthik's Tamil Nadu Celebrate SMAT Win Dancing to 'Vaathi Coming' From Master
"One month back, my mother passed away due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Her AML was at a very critical stage and unfortunately we had to lose her.
"My mom was very passionate about cricket. It is because of her that I started playing this game. The dozens of cricket balls, tennis balls and rubber balls which she used to buy for me when I was a kid made me enjoy playing with it and I gradually developed a great interest in the sport. She had invested a great amount of time in helping me improve my game by taking me for practice early in the day, watching me play during weekends, helping me to get permission for my school to play matches, buying a proper cricket kit, getting up as early as 4 am to cook for all of us in the family and leave for office by 7 am only to return in the evening at 7 and then cook dinner and do the same thing all over again every single day and so on. She was my No.1 fan and critic and always wanted me to perform well.
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Tamil Nadu Trump Baroda To Be Crowned Champions
"I had to leave for Syed mustaq ali trophy to represent tamilnadu immediately after her demise. But I still had my duties to perform for the following 13 days. I was confused and It was then my dad, wife and my sister who told me that I need to play the tournament and do well because that is what would make my mom really happy.
"This Syed mustaq ali trophy is for you mom. Everytime I stepped on the field , I took her with me in my heart and I wanted to perform well and help the team win. I am sure my mom will be proud and happy as we won the tournament and I turned out to be the highest wicket taker for Tamilnadu.
Thank you Amma ❤️"
Now after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the next domestic competition in line is the Vijay Hazare Cup, the dates of which are yet to be announced.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking