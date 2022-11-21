CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu Breaks England's Record, Becomes First Team to Score 500 Runs in List A History

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 13:32 IST

Bengaluru, India

Tamil Nadu cricket team. (File Photo/jagadeesan_200)

Tamil Nadu produced a remarkable display with the bat against Andhra Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Monday

November 21 will go down as a memorable date in the history of Tamil Nadu cricket as the team and its opener N Jagadeesan broke several List records. In their sixth match of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Tamil Nadu became the first team in the history of List A cricket to cross the milestone of 500 runs in an innings, posting 506/2 against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru.

Also Read: N Jagadeesan Breaks The Record For Highest Individual Score in List A

They were powered by a record-breaking innings from opener N Jagadeesan who scored 277 off 141 to set a new benchmark for the highest ever individual total in the format’s history. This was also his fifth consecutive three-figure score as he became the first every in List A cricket to do so.

RankTeamOpponentTotalYear
1Tamil NaduAndhra Pradesh506/22022
2EnglandNetherlands498/42022
3SurreyGloucestershire496/42007
4EnglandAustralia481/62018
5India ALeicestershire458/42018
6MumbaiPuducherry457/42021
7TitansNorth West453/32022
8NottinghamshireNorthants445/82016
9EnglandPakistan444/32016
10Sri LankaNetherlands443/92006
Top-10 highest total in men’s List A cricket

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has surpassed the earlier record of the highest team total in List A cricket which was held by England when they made 498/4 during an ODI against the Netherlands earlier this year.

Also Read: ‘I Want Shreyas Iyer to be Turning His Arm Over’

Apart from Jagadeesan who justifiably took the limelight, his opening partner Sai Sudharsan also scored a century of his own - 154 off 102 with the help of 19 fours and two sixes. The pair added 416 for the first wicket which is also a record.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, the 26-year-old had said batting with the same mindset has helped him.

“I have not done anything special to get these four tons. Just, I have been watching the ball and playing judiciously. I have been trying to improve my game every single day. What perhaps could have helped me is the fact that when I go out to bat, I try to have the same mindset," he was quoted as saying by the daily.

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that's cricket from all over

