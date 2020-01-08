Tamil Nadu on Wednesday named a strong team comprising ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the experienced Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund for the next two Ranji Trophy games against Mumbai and Railways.
The team led by Vijay Shankar will take on Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram stadium here from 11 January while it meets Railways here from 19 January.
Ashwin, who played the first two matches of the season, against Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, which Tamil Nadu lost, returns to the squad for the crucial game against Mumbai.
Dinesh Karthik and left-handed opener Mukund too are back after having missed three matches.
They featured in the first match against Karnataka.
Test discard Murali Vijay, however, is not part of the squad, having missed out since the season-opener against Karnataka at Dindigul.
According to a TNCA press release, the team includes Ashwin and two other spinners-R Sai Kishore and M Siddharth and pacers in T Natarajan and K Vignesh.
Squad: Vijay Shankar (Captain), Abhinav Mukund, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suryap Prakash, Kaushik Gandhi, B Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, N Jagadeesan, K Vignesh, K Mukunth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Tamil Nadu Include R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik in Ranji Trophy Squad for Next Two Games
Tamil Nadu named a strong team comprising ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the experienced Dinesh Karthik for the next two Ranji Trophy games.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
NAM v UAEBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBridgetown
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020
SL v INDPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMAPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings