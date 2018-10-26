Tamil Nadu Picks Ashwin, Vijay, Karthik in Ranji Trophy Squad

Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: October 26, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
Ravichandran Ashwin. (Image credit: AFP)

Chennai: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, discarded Test opener Murali Vijay and wicket-keeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik were named in a strong Tamil Nadu team for the upcoming Ranji Trophy, which begins on November 1.

The team, led by Baba Indrajith, also includes talented, young all-rounder M S Washington Sundar and Vijay Shankar.

Medium-pacer S Abhishek Tanwar is the new face in the Ranji squad. The 27-year old had a good outing for Madurai Panthers in the third edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League held recently.

The team will be missing the services of left-arm paceman T Natarajan and right-arm medium-pacer K Vignesh, who sustained injuries recently.The fast bowling unit will consist of M Mohammed, J Kousik, Tanwar and R Rohit.

Ashwin leads a spin attack that also includes the experienced Rahil Shah and the young R Sai Kishore, apart from Washington Sundar.

State selection panel chief S Sharath and captain Indrajith said it was a well-balanced team which was capable of doing well.

"It is a balanced team and we have all the bases covered. They will do well," Sharath told PTI.

Meanwhile, Indrajith said it was well-balanced squad the selectors had picked,adding the presence of Test stars Ashwin, Vijay and Dinesh Karthik provides a lot of experience.

"It is a good all-round side and a balanced one. I am confident we will do well.

Ashwin's presence gives the team a boost and along with Rahil Shah and Washington Sundar, gives the spin department a strong look," he said.

Tamil Nadu begins its campaign against Madhya Pradesh at Dindigul on November 1.

Squad

B Indrajith (Captain), M Kaushik Gandhi, Abhinav Mukund, M Vijay, Vijay Shankar, B Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, N Jagadeesan, M S Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, Rahil S Shah, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Rohit, S Abhishek Tanwar.

First Published: October 26, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
