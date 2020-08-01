Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2020 May Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) might end up getting cancelled this year with the coronavirus pandemic unlikely to end any time soon.

Cricketnext Staff |August 1, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Premier League 2020 May Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

The fifth season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) might end up getting cancelled this year with the coronavirus pandemic unlikely to end any time soon.

The TNPL 2020 was initially scheduled to be played from June 10-July 12, but the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had postponed the tournament in May, hoping to host it in the August-September window.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state with a total of 57,968 active cases and 3,935 deaths.

"We were initially looking at an August-September window, but it looks unlikely now. There seems to be no window to host the tournament, but we will take the final decision in the next couple of weeks," ESPNcricinfo quoted a TNCA official as saying.

Also Read: Franchises Could Pool Together to get South African Players to UAE in Charter Flight - Report

Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE. Tamil Nadu's star players Ravichandran Ashwin (Delhi Capitals), Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders), Vijay Shankar (SunRisers Hyderabad), and Murali Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) will all be out of India.

"The IPL is going to happen now and after the players may return from the IPL, the Ranji Trophy season may begin, so there is no window," said the TNPL official.

In the fourth season of TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies had defeated Dindigul Dragons in the final to lift the 2019 title.

(With agency inputs)

coronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid-19Tamil Nadu Premier LeagueTNPLTNPL 2020

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4957 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more