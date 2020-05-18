Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The tournament was scheduled to begin on June 10.

Cricketnext Staff |May 18, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2020, along expected lines, has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The revised schedule will be released in due course,” the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) issued a statement on Monday.

The fifth edition was to see eight teams with the final slated for July 12. However, the TNPL does have a window till September 15, and it remains to be seen whether the competition is hosted behind closed doors or not.

Earlier, the decision over postponing the league depended on the lockdown period. “We still don’t know if there will be a partial lockdown or not in May. We have to wait and watch. Maybe the tournament will be postponed by two-three weeks depending on the lockdown,” a source told The New Indian Express.

The previous edition of the tournament took place from the mid of July to the mid of August. The Chepauk Super Gillies, led by Kaushik Gandhi, beat the Dindigul Dragons, led by Narayan Jagadeesan, by 12 runs in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

