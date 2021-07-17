Tamil Nadu Premier League: Full Squads, Venue, Schedule, Timings - All You Need to Know About TNPL 2021

The fifth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2021) is set to kick off on Monday, July 29. The tournament opener will be played between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans. The first match of the TNPL will start at 07:30 pm (IST). The series will be played behind closed doors and all the matches of the tournament will take place at a single venue – MA Chidambaram Stadium. The fans can catch the live-action of the series on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports Networks' other English channels. The TNPL 2021 can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Ahead of the fifth edition of TNPL; here is everything you need to about Tamil Nadu Premier League:

Venue: All the matches of the series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Telecast: TNPL 2021 will be televised on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports Networks' other English channels

RELATED NEWS Tamil Nadu Premier League to be held in July and August

Live-streaming: All the matches of TNPL can be live-streamed on Disney+HotStar.

TNPL 2021 full fixture:

July 19 - Lyca Kovai Kings V Salem Spartans (7.30 pm)

July 20 - Chepauk Super Gillies V Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (7.30 pm)

July 21 - Nellai Royal Kings V Ruby Trichy Warriors (7.30 pm)

July 22 - Dindigul Dragons V Siechem Madurai Panthers (7.30 pm)

July 23 - Ruby Trichy Warriors V Lyca Kovai Kings (7.30 pm)

July 24 - Chepauk Super Gillies V Nellai Royal Kings (3.30 pm)

July 24 - Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans V Salem Spartans (7.30 pm)

July 25 - Siechem Madurai Panthers V Ruby Trichy Warriors (3.30 pm)

July 25 - Lyca Kovai Kings V Dindigul Dragons (7.30 pm)

July 26 - Nellai Royal Kings V Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (7.30 pm)

July 27 - Dindigul Dragons V Ruby Trichy Warriors (7.30 pm)

July 28 - Salem Spartans V Chepauk Super Gillies (3.30 pm)

July 28 - Siechem Madurai Panthers V Lyca Kovai Kings (7.30 pm)

July 29 - Ruby Trichy Warriors V Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (7.30 pm)

July 30 - Dindigul Dragons V Salem Spartans (7.30 pm)

July 31 - Lyca Kovai Kings V Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans (3.30 pm)

July 31 - Siechem Madurai Panthers V Nellai Royal Kings (7.30 pm)

Aug 1 - Salem Spartans V Ruby Trichy Warriors (3.30 pm)

Aug 1 - Chepauk Super Gillies V Dindigul Dragons (7.30 pm)

Aug 2 - Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans V Siechem Madurai Panthers (7.30 pm)

Aug 3 - Nellai Royal Kings V Dindigul Dragons (7.30 pm)

Aug 4 - Siechem Madurai Panthers V Chepauk Super Gillies (7.30 pm)

Aug 5 - Salem Spartans V Nellai Royal Kings (7.30 pm)

Aug 6 - Chepauk Super Gillies V Lyca Kovai Kings (7.30 pm)

Aug 7 - Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans V Dindigul Dragons (3.30 pm)

Aug 7 - Salem Spartans V Siechem Madurai Panthers (7.30 pm)

Aug 8 - Lyca Kovai Kings V Nellai Royal Kings (3.30 pm)

Aug 8 - Ruby Trichy Warriors V Chepauk Super Gillies (7.30 pm)

TNPL 2021 Playoffs schedule:

August 10: Playoff 1 (7.30 pm IST)

August 11: Eliminator (7.30 pm IST)

August 13: Qualifier 2 (7.30 pm IST)

August 15: Final (7.30 pm IST)

Full squads:

Chepauk Super Gillies: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, Arvind, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rahul D, Sandeep Warrier, Radhakrishnan S

Siechem Madurai Panthers: R Mithun, V Gowtham, PS Nirmal Kumar, NS Chaturvedi, P Praveen Kumar, B Anirudh Sita Ram, KB Arun Karthik, R Rohit, R Aushik Srinivas, J Kousik, DT Chandrasekar, V Aaditya, R Silambarasan, M Shahjahan, K Deeban Lingesh, Varun Chakravarthy, J Subramanyam, Rajkumar K, Sughendiran P, Saravanan PK, Aaditya V, Sunil Sam, L Kiran Akash.

Ruby Trichy Warriors: B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, S Aniruda, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, Mathivanan, Karthik R, Murali Vijay.

Salem Spartans: B Praanesh, S Abishiek, Akshay V Srinivasan, Murugan Ashwin, S Boopalan, Daryl S Ferrario, M Ganesh Moorthi, Gopinath KH, TD Lokesh Raj, G Periyasamy, S Shubham Mehta, U Sushil, M Vijay Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Kishoor G, Aarif A, Suganesh M, Abhinav Vishnu, Rathnam AVR, R Karthikeyan, Washington Sundar.

Nellai Royal Kings: H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Baba Aparajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Suryap Prakash, S Senthil Nathan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Rohit Ram R, Sathraj A, Veeramani T, Sri Neranjan R, Vivek R, Suresh C, Arjun P Murthy.

Lyca Kovai Kings: P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Srinivasan E, Thangarasu Natarajan, Kiran Kasshyap, Yudheeswaran V, Anandakumar S, S Ajith Ram

Dindigul Dragons: K Vishal Vaidhya, S Arun, Advaith Sharma, R Suthesh, S Swaminathan, L Vignesh, R Srinivasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishaanth, C Ashwin, MS Sanjay, V Lakshman, K Mani Bharathy, AR Siva Murugan, Gurjapneet Singh, R Vimal Khumar, Kishan Kumar S, Vigneshwaran S, Ravichandran Ashwin, R Vivek, M Silambarasan.

Dream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, RI Raajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, Mohammed Ashik N, Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, Dinesh Karthik.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here