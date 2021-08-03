Tamil Nadu Premier League Signs Content Partnership Deal With ShareChat

ShareChat, India’s leading social media platform today announced its association with the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as the Official Content Partner for the tournament. Cricket fans now have a new destination to experience the love of the game, access behind the scene moments and connect with their favorite teams and players.

The association will not only connect ShareChat community with TNPL by bringing the best moments from the league, but also expand TNPL’s branding across Tamil speaking markets.

The ShareChat community would be engaging on the platform to cheer and support their favourite teams and players. The partnership is ShareChat’s first association with a cricket league and is another effort towards facilitating a meaningful social experience for the platform’s 180 million-strong monthly active user community.

R S Ramasaamy, Hon. Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association shares his remarks, “This association with ShareChat is another attempt to make TNPL accessible to newer platforms and in turn expand the reach of the event. We strongly believe that the platform’s influence in the Indic language ecosystem and massive outreach will bolster our engagement with cricketing fans not just in Tamil Nadu, but also all across the country. We look forward to leveraging this unique opportunity by providing access to some incredible moments and presenting budding cricketing heroes to the ShareChat community.”

Speaking on the partnership, Shashank Shekhar, Director, Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat said, “TNPL has a huge viewership and ShareChat’s exclusive partnership will bring fans closer to their favourite teams and players. We understand the emotional connection that our community has with cricket and are equally excited to join hands with TNPL. ShareChat has consistently endeavoured to strengthen its content offering across genres with sports being a key focus and this is another effort to enhance our community’s experience on the platform.”

